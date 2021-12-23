Colorado couple donates camper to family who lost home during tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Kentucky family may have lost their house during a tornado earlier this month, but family members say they gained two grandparents in the aftermath.

Chris and Megan Bean told 14 News the scary story of losing everything in the tornado, but they were lucky enough to not have anyone in their family hurt. As they tried to figure out where they would stay until they could rebuild, a couple from Colorado came to the rescue.

Zondra and Richard Pittman donated a trailer and storage container full of supplies to the Bean family. This meant that they could be home just in time for the holidays.

“There’s not enough words to describe how grateful we are to them,” Chris said. “I mean we could never repay them for it, but they are great people.”

“They’ve given us the ability to be home for Christmas,” Megan said.

The Bean family were victims of looting last week, but they were unfazed. The family told 14 News they may not have much, but they are always willing to share what they have - all someone has to do is ask.

