Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Two different earthquakes were detected in Kentucky Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 10 miles northeast of Jackson, Ky., was detected around 3:30 a.m. The USGS says the earthquake was detected 157 miles away in Frankfort.

Then, a couple of hours later, just before 5:30, the USGS detected another earthquake. This one, a 2.6 magnitude, had its epicenter just north of Pikeville, Ky. The USGS says it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

Another earthquake was also detected earlier in the morning, around 12:30 a.m., roughly in the same area. It was a 2.0 magnitude with its epicenter about six miles northeast of Mosheim, Tenn. and it was detected 159 miles away in Charleston, W.Va.

There were no reports of damage.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man shot and killed in Okolona identified by coroner
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world
LMPD Chief Erika Shields was among the roughly 1,000 people in attendance for the funeral...
Funeral, burial services for LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim held in Louisville

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your weather update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, December 23, 2021
Light scattered showers become a bit more likely Friday evening on our Christmas Eve, but no...
FORECAST: Warmer, breezy today; near-record warmth Christmas Day
Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime...
Man found shot overnight in Highview
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday night, Dec. 22, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday night, Dec. 22, 2021
Thousands of cruise line passengers are dealing with the spread of COVID-19 cases in a confined...
Louisville man stuck on cruise as COVID outbreak spreads