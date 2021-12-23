Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way for Christmas Day

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMER WEATHER: Highs near 70° for Christmas Day
  • RAIN CHANCES: Few showers are possible on Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day
  • NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain to close out 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout the day as temperatures warm into the 40s and low 50s. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible today. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the 40s.

Our Christmas Eve is looking gloomy and warm with highs in the 50s and low 60s and plenty of clouds overhead. Light scattered showers are possible tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening. Friday will be windy with gusts near 25 MPH. Expect a breezy and warm Friday night with a few spotty showers possible.

Christmas Day could be a record-breaker as highs in the upper 60s to near 70° are possible. Louisville’s record high for December 25th is 69 degrees. The shower chance on Christmas Day is there but even lower than Christmas Eve’s. Additional rounds of rain are likely next week and even toward New Year’s Eve.

