Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, L.a (WVUE) - State police have arrested a man previously convicted of human trafficking on similar charges.

Rutledge Deas, 31, was arrested in December of 2021 after a second investigation uncovered new text messages he sent offering payment to victims to change his diapers, LSP says.

Deas allegedly attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him and treat him like a child while he posed as a young man with special needs.

A year ago, Deas pleaded guilty to doing similar things and was placed on probation.

Deas faces an additional count of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec. 23.

Detectives say more victims are possible. Anyone with information is urged to call 504-310-7000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
Man shot and killed in Okolona identified by coroner
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden...
Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

Latest News

An LMPD officer is dead after being hit by a car.
LMPD: No charges expected in death of Ofc. Zach Cottongim
WAVE 3 News drove around the metro, and like many customers, found empty shelves.
At-home COVID tests in short supply at Louisville metro stores
Every year, local labor unions and businesses come together to pack food boxes for thousands of...
‘Boxes of Love’ food drive feeds thousands of people in Kentucky, Southern Indiana
Businesses walked away with billions in funding, however, some of those businesses are not real.
PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far
A 9-year-old in Harrison County has decided he won’t run from the folks who are giving him...
Indiana student taking down bullies one ‘Buddy Bench’ at a time