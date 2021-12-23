Indiana student taking down bullies one ‘Buddy Bench’ at a time

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s hard not to let hurtful words and actions get you down. Bullies come in all sizes and all ages, but a 9-year-old in Harrison County has decided he won’t run from the folks who are giving him trouble.

He will do his best to stop the harassment he is facing one plastic cap and one conversation at a time.

Zachary lives in the close-knit town of Palmyra, Indiana, and his solution to bullying is to make friends, not foes.

“Kids can make a big change in the world,” Zachary proclaimed. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, where you come from, what language you speak.”

Zachary was a guest on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee after his mother wrote a letter to WAVE 3 News explaining his efforts to make a Buddy Bench for his elementary school in Indiana.

“I’ve never heard of a Buddy Bench,” explained Gee to her nine-year-old guest. “Can you tell me what that is?”

“A Buddy Bench is a bench where if someone is feeling alone, or they have no one to play with, they can go sit on it and alert teachers, students and staff that that person needs someone to play with,” Zachary explained enthusiastically.

Kellum Imprints and Printing in Ramsey, Indiana told Zachary that they could make that bench, but it would take 250 pounds of small plastic lids and tops that would be melted down.

Zachary told his mother that a Buddy Bench would help not only him, but all the other kids at his school that are being bullied too. He knew he had to begin to collect as many plastic tops as he could for his buddy bench.

“Do you have a deadline?” Gee asked.

“No,” shared Zachary with just as much enthusiasm. Gee explained to her viewers that the collection of plastic caps and lids would begin immediately

“We’re going to help Zachary,” Gee proclaimed.

Within hours, the calls and the caps came in not only to WAVE 3 News studios, but to Zachary’s family in Harrison County as well.

A few weeks went by, and Zachary’s mother Ashley reached out again. Zachary’s Buddy Bench was done. Not only did he make a Buddy Bench for his school, but he made an extra bench as well.

“How long did you think it would take?” Gee asked.

“A few years,” Zachary said.

“How long did it take?”

“A few months,” Zachary said beaming.

Zachary delivered the second Buddy Bench to North Harrison Elementary School. He may also have enough for a third bench, and he is still collecting plastic lids and tops.

“I wanted people to feel like they belonged,” he said loudly. “I’ve been bullied. Other people may have been too.”

Zachary refuses to take all the credit. As we relaxed on the Buddy Bench that Zachary worked so hard to make, he called all his friends, teachers, and family over to sit, because he reiterated repeatedly, he could not have done it alone.

“Are you proud of yourself?” asked Gee.

“Yeah, and all the other people that helped,” he shared with a big smile.

“I think it’s smart of him to make it and it’s for a good cause,” one of his friends explained.

“Like this says, we can always be good friends to each other,” Zachary said as he read the plate attached to the Buddy Bench. “That’s what I want. For everyone to be kind. Stop bullying. Let people know you’re being bullied or if there’s something wrong at home.”

What’s next for Zachary after reaching his goal so quickly?

He’d like to see Buddy Benches all over the world.

“Every school and every playground,” he shouted.

Zachary wanted to remind everyone that more than likely, those bullies might be in pain too.

He will continue to collect plastic tops and lids to make more Buddy Benches for as long as he can.

If you are being bullied, stop and think before you say or do anything. Talk about what’s happening and tell someone you trust,and if you have bullied someone in the past, apologize.

Signs of bullying are different for each child but the most common symptoms.

Depression

A desire to skip school

Anxiety

Changes in behavior

Bullying is a serious issue. Do not ignore what is going on.

Talk to a trusted adult

Make sure the message is given to the bully to stop this behavior

Support the person being bullied. It is not their fault

These two sites have additional information to deal with the problems that come along with bullying.

https://www.stopbullying.gov/

https://www.jefferson.kyschools.us/student-support/bullying

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.