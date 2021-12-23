Support Local Businesses
Jackson-Davis scores 21 as IU beats NKU 79-61

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics(Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics | Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athleti)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Indiana used a first half defensive performance for the ages to beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers held the Norse to just 14 points in the first 20 minutes. It was 38-14 at the half.

NKU hit just 5-32 from the field in the first half, just 16%.

Trace Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The Hoosiers had 20 assists on 32 field goals.

They shot 64% from the field in the second half, and were 32-55 for 58% for the game.

Indiana also enjoyed a 38-24 rebounding edge.

2018 Kentucky Mister Basketball Trevon Faulkner, of Mercer County, led NKU with 22 points. He scored all 22 in the second half. Faulkner only played four minutes in the first half after picking up three quick fouls.

Race Thompson had 14 points and Rob Phinisee 10 for IU. The Hoosiers had 48-12 advantage in points in the paint.

Indiana improves to 10-2, 9-0 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are back in action on Wednesday, December 29, when they host UNC Ashville (8-5).

Northern Kentucky falls to 4-7.

