KSP identifies body found off I-75 exit in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Laurel County.

Kentucky State Police tells us that a body was found Thursday morning in a grassy area right off I-75 exit 38.

The body was initially discovered by a driver who was on his way home from work around 9 a.m. He saw the body under several trees in the grassy area between the exit and the southbound lanes.

The driver called state police directly. EMS and state troopers showed up to find a man who was dead there. KSP has since been able to identify the man as 56-year-old Edsel D. McQueen, of London.

State police say there are a lot of unanswered questions at this point. McQueen’s cause of death is unknown and KSP is calling it an active death investigation.

No other details at this time.

This is a developing story.

