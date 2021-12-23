Support Local Businesses
LMPD: 16-year-old shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers arrived and found a teenage male who was shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects. LMPD continues their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

