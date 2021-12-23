LMPD: No charges expected in death of Ofc. Zach Cottongim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said no charges are expected after an officer was hit and killed on I-64 on Dec. 18.

Officer Zach Cottongim was investigating an abandoned vehicle on the interstate near Mellwood Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday. LMPD said Cottongim was outside of his cruiser and was hit by another vehicle.

Cottongim was rushed to University Hospital and spent 10 hours in surgery before he died Saturday night.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement Thursday night the facts of the incident are still being determined by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

No details were provided on the driver of the vehicle who hit Cottongim, but Smiley said “no charges are expected in the incident.”

Cottongim was laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon after a law enforcement-led procession from Southeast Christian Church. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance for Wednesday’s services.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation continues to raise funds for Cottongim’s family. As of Thursday, more than $70,000 hsa been donated to the foundation.

Cottongim leaves behind a wife and two kids, aged 4 and ten-months-old.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.