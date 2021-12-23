Support Local Businesses
Louisville family receives car donation ahead of Christmas

Glaser’s Collision Centers on Preston Highway partnered with the Geico Insurance Company to...
Glaser’s Collision Centers on Preston Highway partnered with the Geico Insurance Company to donate a refurbished 2018 Nissan Altima to a deserving family.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville family in need is receiving a car free of charge ahead of the holiday season.

Glaser’s Collision Centers on Preston Highway partnered with the Geico Insurance Company to donate a refurbished 2018 Nissan Altima to a deserving family.

On Wednesday, the car was unveiled to Arturia Godfrey, a Louisville mother of a 10-year-old boy with autism.

Godfrey said the vehicle donation will help her and her family be able to go places much easier.

”It’s going to help me take him to therapy,” Godfrey said. “It’s going to help me go to the next city to visit my family. It’s just going to help with all of our needs.”

The donation was made available through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program, which works with the auto collision repair industry to help repair and donate vehicles to families in need.

Since 2007, the NABC has donated more than 2,750 vehicles worth more than $38 million.

WAVE 3 News Now

