Man found shot overnight in Highview

Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime...
Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime or incident.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot inside a car in Highview early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden Drive, according to an LMPD spokesperson. He was rushed to UofL Hospital, but his condition was not released.

The man’s name was not revealed and no suspect information was provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

