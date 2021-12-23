Support Local Businesses
Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House, found in car in Highview dies

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden...
Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden Drive on Dec. 23, according to an LMPD spokesperson.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who had been shot at a Waffle House in southeast Jefferson County and was later found inside a car in Highview has died, officials confirm.

Rodrickus Malone, 31, died at University Hospital on Dec. 28 due to injuries sustained from the shooting, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting at the Waffle House on Bardstown Road near Brentlinger Lane on Dec. 23, but no victim was found. According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers then discovered the shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden Drive around 2:45 a.m.

The man, later identified as Malone, was rushed to the hospital. Malone died five days later.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No information about a suspect was provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

