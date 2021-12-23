Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot inside a car in Highview early Thursday morning, with Louisville Metro Police Department investigators later learning he had been shot at a Waffle House in southeast Jefferson County.

Officers initially responded to reports of a shooting at the Waffle House on Bardstown Road near Brentlinger Lane, but no victim was found. According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers then discovered the shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden Drive around 2:45 a.m.

The man was rushed to UofL Hospital, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating because of how serious his injuries are.

The man’s identity was not revealed, and no information about a suspect was provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

