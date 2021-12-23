Support Local Businesses
Man shot and killed in Okolona identified by coroner

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Preston Highway.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 27-year-old man shot and killed in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified.

Jhovany Maldonaldo, from Louisville, died from a gunshot wound after being shot on the 8100 block of Preston Highway.

Calls came in for the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers found one man, later identified as Maldonado, who had been shot at the location. The man was rushed to University Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

