Mayor Fischer theorizes on anti-violence measures for upcoming year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a second straight record-breaking year of homicides, Mayor Greg Fischer said families need to share responsibility for stopping gun violence.

His comments Thursday came during a series of year-end interviews with local news teams.

“How does a family not know that one of their young people has a gun in their backpack?” Fischer said. “That they’re hanging out with people that are going to lead to violent outcomes as well? City government can be part of the solution there, but so much of this starts with the family. If that family is not watching. developing their young children in an effective way, it can lead to problems.”

In a brief interview, Fischer told WAVE 3 News he was looking at 2022 as an important test year.

“‘22 is going to be a big question for us as to whether our theories on how to reduce gun violence are going to work,” Fischer said. “So we’ve got unprecedented investments now in prevention and intervention. We’ve got a new police contract that pays our police officers competitively. So these are some of the major changes that will take place in 2022. And we need families to help too.”

Fischer also said that solving violence problems in Louisville will need a national solution.

“It would be like people blaming the city of Louisville for the COVID virus,” Fischer said. “But we say, hold on, it’s a national virus. So how do we solve the problem from a national perspective? If you’re the only city in the country having a specific problem, that’s one way to solve a problem. But if you’re one of many, that’s another way to solve a problem. But for people to be educated and have perspective and be part of a solution, you have to understand context.”

2021 marks Fischer’s 11th year in office, presiding over what has become the bloodiest period in the city’s history.

Fischer did not say if there were any past mistakes that contributed to the current level of violence.

“It would be great if you could focus on one person and say that one person is responsible for this,” Fischer said. “What we’re doing, now that we have more resources, is applying those resources to this most significant problem we have.”

Those resources include $19 million allocated to violence prevention in addition to an influx of federal relief spending.

In an official press release written before the interview, Fischer said, “I remain optimistic about the future of our city because of the strength, resilience, determination and compassion that I’ve seen this past year.”

