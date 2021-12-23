Support Local Businesses
Tshiebwe pulls downs 28 rebounds as Cats blowout Toppers 95-60

Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds
Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Oscar Tshiebwe entered Wednesday nights game against Western Kentucky as the leading rebounder in the nation, averaging 14 a game. He doubled that, with 28 boards, in a 95-60 win by the #20 Cats.

Kentucky continued it’s hot shooting, four days after beating North Carolina 98-69, they hit 9-20 from three and shot 56% from the field.

Kellan Grady hit 7 of his 10 shots, six of his nine three pointers and scored 23 points.

Kentucky led by as many as 16 in the first half and by nine, 36-27 at the half.

WKU closed with four, scoring the first five points of the second half, but UK responded with a 21-2 run to end it.

TyTy Washington had 20 points and six assists and Jacob Toppin added 12 and six assists. Kentucky finished with 27 assists on 38 field goals.

Western Kentucky’s 7′5″ center, Jamarion Sharp, blocked seven UK shots in the first half, but left the game after turning his ankle with 13:20 remaining. He finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 7 blocked shots. Josh Anderson led WKU with 18 points.

The Toppers were just 3-20 from three after hitting 9-18 in Saturday’s 82-72 win over Louisville.

Kentucky improves to 9-2 and gets a few days off before opening SEC play hosting Missouri (6-5) next Wednesday. The nine wins equals the Cats win total in the 2020-21 season.

WKU falls to 8-5. The Toppers are at Southern Miss (4-8) on Thursday, December 30.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with WKU 5-2.

