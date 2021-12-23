Support Local Businesses
Two local girls create T-shirt to raise money for tornado survivors

By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the weeks have progressed, we are continuing to see an outpouring of love for the community after the tornadoes that hit on December 11.

The most recent form has come from two young local girls, Ruby Heltsley and Emery Hancock who created a drawing that was then turned into a T-shirt.

“We wanted to tell BG that they’re all strong and they and all everybody can come together as a family”, says Ruby. “All the other places that got hit, like all coming together and helping everybody that may have lost their homes or lost some people’s lives and stuff,” added Emery.

The drawing features a set of hands with the words BG Strong above them which Ruby says signifies Teamwork and people coming together after the storm.

“Like, if one house gets knocked down and other houses you know, some didn’t. Then all the people whose houses didn’t get knocked down can all come together and help the other people whose houses were knocked down,” Ruby said.

The shirts are available for pre-order, now, on www.surfmonsterstore.com. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky.

