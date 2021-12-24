1 killed, 1 rushed to hospital after shooting at Preston Highway restaurant

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting at an Okolona restaurant on Thursday night.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Preston Highway at the Roosters on reports of a shooting, police confirmed.

LMPD Major Dave Allen said officers arrived and found two people who were shot.

One of the victims was shot inside the restaurant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person who was shot was rushed to the hospital. It is unknown at this time if the second victim was also shot inside.

The second victim’s condition is unknown at the moment.

“It’s horribly tragic anytime this happens, especially on a week like this,” Allen said. “The department itself has had a really rough week, so for these officers to be back out here in something like this, and then the family members, the homicide unit as well, it’s just a difficult time to see for anyone.”

Allen confirmed the scene has been contained at this time. No other details were provided.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

