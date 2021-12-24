Support Local Businesses
3 years later: LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht

Chuck Young, LMPD Officer Deidre Mengodoht's father, described the last three years after her death in one word: "Exhausting."
Chuck Young, LMPD Officer Deidre Mengodoht’s father, described the last three years after her death in one word: “Exhausting.”
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deidre Mengedoht, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty three years ago on Friday. On Christmas Eve 2018, she was hit by an impaired driver while conducting a traffic stop.

Chuck Young, Det. Mengodoht’s father, described the last three years in one word: “Exhausting.”

”We want to hold Deidre’s memory up and make sure she’s not forgotten,” Young said.

Mengedoht was working a traffic stop on Interstate 64 under the Belvedere in downtown Louisville on Christmas Eve 2018 when the driver of a Metro Sewer District tanker truck, Roger Burdette, struck the back of her patrol car while she was inside.

Dee Dee, as she was affectionately known, has not been forgotten. Hundreds of officers from across the city gathered Friday to pay their respects at the LMPD’s Second Division, where she worked.

(Story continues below photo)

A memorial Friday honored the life of fallen LMPD officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht, three years after her death.(WAVE 3 News)
A memorial Friday honored the life of fallen LMPD officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht, three years after her death.(WAVE 3 News)

Ashley Lewis, Mengedoht’s sister, made clear that Mengodoht only became a cop to help others.

”It was never about arresting anyone,” Lewis said. “It was always there to protect someone.”

Preston, Mengedoht’s son, was left behind after the officer died, and Lewis said he has his mother’s strength.

”He definitely has my sister in him because he’s stronger than I ever will be,” she said.

