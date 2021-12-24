Det. Deidre Mengedoht to be honored on third anniversary of her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be three years on Christmas Eve since LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a crash during a traffic stop on I-64 East.

Now, LMPD is hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor Mengedoht’s life and more than seven years serving with the police department.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. on Friday at LMPD’s Second Division at 3419 Bohne Avenue. Services will also be livestreamed on LMPD’s Facebook page.

In 2018, Mengedoht had pulled a truck over on eastbound I-64 under the Belvedere in Downtown Louisville when a Metro Sewer District vehicle, driven by Roger Burdette, slammed into the back of her cruiser.

Mengedoht’s vehicle was pushed into the truck by the impact of the crash and burst into flames.

On Dec. 17, Burdette was sentenced to 27 years in prison and found guilty on counts of murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle.

