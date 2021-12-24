Support Local Businesses
Fire department officials give tips on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from happening

(KVLY)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the winter season, many people will crank up the heat in their homes, and with more heating sources, comes a higher risk of carbon monoxide (CO) leaks or poisoning.

“This time of year, it becomes more regular due to people using their heat, space heaters and all that, people using the gas heat more than normal,” said Hazard Fire Department Captain and EMT, Jason Combs.

Because CO is colorless and odorless, it can be difficult to know when you’re experiencing a leak.

“The biggest time you see the most part of people getting real bad off is throughout the night when they’re sleeping. It’ll sneak up on them and not even know they’ve been exposed,” he said.

Combs added that carbon monoxide detectors are the best investment to make in preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s colorless and odorless, so it’ll sneak up on you, without even giving you any warnings. So, make sure you have CO detectors and stuff like that.”

When you plan to add additional heat sources or if your electric goes out, you must make sure any space heaters, generators, or other gas operated heat sources are placed in a well ventilated area.

“I can’t state this enough, make sure you have detectors and if you’re running anything, make sure it’s in a well vented place, keep your generators, if your power goes off, on the outside of the house, away from the house, from windows, and doors,” said Combs.

He added that you can purchase a carbon monoxide detector at Lowes or Walmart, and thanks to COVID-19 grants, many fire departments have detectors to give out. Contact your local fire department to see if they have any carbon monoxide detectors to give to you.

