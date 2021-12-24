FORECAST: Near-record warmth for Christmas after morning showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARMER WEATHER: Highs near 70° for Christmas Day; potentially record-breaking warmth

RAIN CHANCES: Showers possible Christmas morning

NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain to close out 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southerly winds push temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon despite cloudy skies. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are expected this afternoon and evening. Some areas of drizzle could also be seen this afternoon.

Temperatures hold steady in the 50s and low 60s overnight and even increase slightly early Christmas morning. Light rain showers push into the area early tomorrow morning as winds continue to gust near 30 MPH.

Record-breaking warmth is possible on Christmas Day as highs climb to near 70°; our current record is 69° set in 2019. Scattered showers push through areas along and north of the Parkways tomorrow morning before we see a dry, windy, and sunnier afternoon. Clouds continue to clear behind the cold front that moves through the region tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Mild conditions and multiple rounds of rain are in next week’s forecast, including for New Year’s Eve and Day.

