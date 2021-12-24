Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Record warm Christmas

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unsettled weather early next week
  • Mild temperatures continue
  • LONG RANGE: pattern shows signs of changing early January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We were off to a very warm start in the 60s on this Christmas morning. A few spotty showers are possible today, but the record warmth is the bigger story.

A few peeks of sun will help us reach into record territory this afternoon. Christmas night looks mainly dry, partly cloudy, and cooler as we drop into the 40s.

The cold front pass with winds transitioning from the southwest to the northwest. Consequently, slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs near 60.

The unsettled weather starts to move in late Sunday with a few showers possible. Overnight lows fall into the lower 50s.

Unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms likely through early next week.

Rainfall totals this early in the game appear to range between one and two inches.

(Source: WAVE 3 News)

