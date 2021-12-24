Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Record warmth likely on a showery, windy Christmas Day

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures rise into the 60s for many overnight
  • Scattered showers and wind Christmas morning, record warmth by afternoon
  • Several rounds of rain next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, potentially even rising a bit as cold air pours in to our area.

It’ll stay cloudy as a small shower chance increases into Christmas morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times. Showers will be most likely early Christmas morning with a windy peek or two of sun in the afternoon, followed by a smaller shower chance. Highs look to reach up toward and just past 70 degrees, likely making this the warmest Christmas on record!

Christmas night looks mainly dry, partly cloudy, and cooler as we drop into the 40s.

Sunday looks mainly dry until a few showers arrive in the evening. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees, but that is still quite warm for this time of year.

Rain and thunder become likely on Monday, kicking off a series of systems that will bring us multiple rounds of rain through early Thursday. Rainfall totals next week could exceed two inches in places.

While New Year’s Eve is currently looking drier, the start of 2022 has additional rain chances and cooler air finally moving into the picture.

