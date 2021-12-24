FORECAST: The sun will come out tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost develops overnight

Sunshine returns tomorrow

Santa brings rain, not snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies overnight will bring temperatures to the 20s by the early morning with frost developing in some areas.

You’ll need to get the sunglasses out for Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 50. A weak system passing through the region Monday night will bring a few clouds, but it appears we’ll stay dry.

Lows will be near freezing by Tuesday morning. The sunshine remain for the first day of winter on Tuesday with highs near 50.

The dry weather remain in the forecast until Christmas Eve with a chance for a few scattered showers late Friday through Christmas Day on Saturday.

Temperatures will be rather warm for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 60s.

