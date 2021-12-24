Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm, windy for Christmas holiday; showers possible late tonight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMER WEATHER: Highs near 70° for Christmas Day; potentially record-breaking warmth
  • RAIN CHANCES: Showers possible Christmas morning
  • NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain to close out 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite overhead clouds, warmer temperatures are in the forecast. Highs climb into the lower 60s this afternoon with the help of gusty southerly winds. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are expected. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers are possible today.

Temperatures hold steady in the 50s and low 60s overnight and even increase slightly early Christmas morning. Light rain showers push into the area early tomorrow morning as winds continue to gust near 25 MPH.

Record-breaking warmth is possible on Christmas Day as highs climb to near 70°; our current record is 69° set in 2019. Some scattered showers push through areas along and north of the Parkways tomorrow morning before we see a drier and windy afternoon. Clouds clear behind the cold front tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Mild conditions and mulitple rounds of rain are in next week’s forecast, including for New Year’s Eve and Day.

