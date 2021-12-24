Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested

An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store on Greenwood Avenue, according to Davis’ arrest report.(Jefferson County District Court)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 30 minutes after a deadly restaurant shooting on Preston Highway on Dec. 23, a Louisville business was hit by gunfire.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer driving north on 34th Street saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store on Greenwood Avenue, according to Davis’ arrest report. After calling for backup, the other officers arrived to help him arrest Davis.

In addition to shell casings found in front of the store, two bullet holes were spotted in the store windows. Officers also found a cellphone, a gun, and a magazine for the gun when witnesses told them Davis had crossed the street and dropped something at a nearby church after the shooting.

In court on Christmas Eve, Davis pleaded not guilty and Jefferson County District Court Judge Amber Wolf appointed him a public defender. However, when she saw Davis’ bond set at $15,000 dollars, Wolf expressed concern that it was too low and raised it to $75,000 full cash.

“I hate doing this … but I am going to,” the judge said. “I think that a $15,000 dollar bond is outrageously, inappropriately low … given the allegations here. I know, I’m sorry, I know this isn’t what you want to hear, Mr. Davis. I’m very sorry to do this to you, but I am going to set the bond at $75,000 full cash.”

Davis is also wanted on a non-compliance bench warrant from a DUI incident in Hardin County, with a bond of $500.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes detected in Kentucky Thursday morning
Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a shooting victim in a car on Avalon Garden...
Man shot at Bardstown Road Waffle House; LMPD Homicide Unit investigating
FILE - A ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet.
Louisville man stuck on cruise as COVID outbreak spreads
Over the past 15 years, Santa Walt Queen has brought smiles to thousands of children, but now...
Santa Walt, despite terminal illness, continues bringing joy to the world

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Christmas Eve forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, December 24, 2021
Light rain is possible early Christmas morning.
FORECAST: Near-record warmth for Christmas after morning showers
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Dec. 23, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Thursday night, Dec. 23, 2021
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of two lion cubs
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of two lion cubs