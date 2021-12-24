LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 30 minutes after a deadly restaurant shooting on Preston Highway on Dec. 23, a Louisville business was hit by gunfire.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer driving north on 34th Street saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store on Greenwood Avenue, according to Davis’ arrest report. After calling for backup, the other officers arrived to help him arrest Davis.

In addition to shell casings found in front of the store, two bullet holes were spotted in the store windows. Officers also found a cellphone, a gun, and a magazine for the gun when witnesses told them Davis had crossed the street and dropped something at a nearby church after the shooting.

In court on Christmas Eve, Davis pleaded not guilty and Jefferson County District Court Judge Amber Wolf appointed him a public defender. However, when she saw Davis’ bond set at $15,000 dollars, Wolf expressed concern that it was too low and raised it to $75,000 full cash.

“I hate doing this … but I am going to,” the judge said. “I think that a $15,000 dollar bond is outrageously, inappropriately low … given the allegations here. I know, I’m sorry, I know this isn’t what you want to hear, Mr. Davis. I’m very sorry to do this to you, but I am going to set the bond at $75,000 full cash.”

Davis is also wanted on a non-compliance bench warrant from a DUI incident in Hardin County, with a bond of $500.

