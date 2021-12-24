PHOTOS: Baptist Health Louisville presents newborns in Christmas stockings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newborns of Baptist Health Louisville are donning festive attire ahead of Christmas Day.

The hospital said all newborns delivered on Christmas Day will be given their very own Christmas stocking and a handmade holiday hat crafted by volunteers.

On Thursday, some of the newborns ahead of Christmas Eve were also dressed in their Christmas best as part of a photo op for their parents.

Baptist Health Louisville said the “stocking stuffing” event is a 30-year tradition for the hospital.

Stockings used for the babies are purchased from funds raised through the hospital’s gift shop sales and other fundraising events.

See all the photos below:

Autoplay Caption

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.