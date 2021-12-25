Support Local Businesses
Fern Creek families displaced on Christmas Eve after apartment complex fire

In Fern Creek, several families were left without homes after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Hames Trace on Christmas Eve.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around a dozen families in Fern Creek are without a home after a fire at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

A Metrosafe spokesperson and Fern Creek Fire Department firefighter said the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Hames Trace. It was contained by fire crews, though as many as 12 units in the building could have subsequent smoke or water damage.

No one was inside the building by the time firefighters arrived. At least one person was brought to the hospital, though it is unclear what their symptoms were.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

