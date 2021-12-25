Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lexington firefighters who rescued Malaki Roberts make one of his Christmas wishes come true

One of six-year-old Malakai Roberts's Christmas wishes was to get a guitar. The crew at...
One of six-year-old Malakai Roberts's Christmas wishes was to get a guitar. The crew at Lexington Fire Station No. 9 made that wish come true on Friday, December, 24, 2021.(Cacy Roberts)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Justin “JV” Villanueva has been with Lex Fire for 8 years. Just over a year ago, he responded to a call about a shooting on Catera Trace with his crew at Lexington Fire Station No. 9.

“Flipping on the lights and then seeing the aftermath...and the state he was in after it happened, it was shocking,” said Cacy Roberts.

Villanueva was the first to enter the room where Malakai Roberts and his mother Cacy had been shot, taking Malakai from his mom’s arms to help rescue him.

“We just went in there and did what we had to do,” said Villanueva.

A year on from that night, Villanueva and the crew got the chance on Friday to give something special to Malakai.

Villanueva says the crew here at Station 9 wasn’t sure how they should meet up with Malakai for the first time since responding to the scene at Catera Trace.

But once they heard his Christmas wishes earlier this week, they knew just what to do.

“One of the officers that was riding Engine 9 that night – he sent us all a text, saying, ‘Hey, we just watched an article on Malakai,’” Villanueva said. “‘He said he wants a guitar for Christmas, do you guys want to get in on it?’ And I said ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’”

Villanueva called it a perfect day for him and the entire crew at Station 9.

“I think we all needed it because we’ve been following him throughout the whole year, sending articles through our group messages whenever we see them,” said Villanueva. “It’s nice to just see him be a little boy.”

With his birthday coming up, Malakai might be adding guitar lessons to his wish list. But either way, he’ll surely keep strumming away until he gets the hang of it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
Businesses walked away with billions in funding, however, some of those businesses are not real.
PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far
In Fern Creek, several families were left without homes after a fire broke out at an apartment...
Fern Creek families displaced on Christmas Eve after apartment complex fire
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested
On Nov. 20, Alyssha McFadden was driving erratically while very intoxicated, according to her...
Bond set at $1 million for driver charged with murder after Westport Road crash

Latest News

Inside the Cards 2021-2022
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
Chuck Young, LMPD Officer Deidre Mengodoht’s father, described the last three years after her...
3 years later: LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht
In Fern Creek, several families were left without homes after a fire broke out at an apartment...
Fern Creek families displaced on Christmas Eve after apartment complex fire
More than 3,500 flights had to be canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Omicron brings element of uncertainty to Louisville air travel