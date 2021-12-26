Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Mild end to the weekend; Rain on the way

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers Monday; better rain chance Tuesday & Wednesday
  • WARMTH: Near-record warmth possible on Monday; Current record 71°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s highs will be above-normal for this time of the year, however still cooler than yesterday. Highs climb into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon beneath cloudy skies.

We remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s. Scattered showers move into the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Monday’s forecast features scattered showers and thunderstorms along with wind gusts near 25 MPH. Despite the clouds and rain, near-record warmth is expected. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon; our current record is 71° (2008).

Rounds of rain continue to track through the area Monday night as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Multiple rounds of rain remain in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday. Some drier weather is expected to end next week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your post-Christmas forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, December 26, 2021

Most Read

Businesses walked away with billions in funding, however, some of those businesses are not real.
PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
In Fern Creek, several families were left without homes after a fire broke out at an apartment...
Fern Creek families displaced on Christmas Eve after apartment complex fire
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested
More than 3,500 flights had to be canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Omicron brings element of uncertainty to Louisville air travel

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your post-Christmas forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, December 26, 2021
The owner of Sgt. Junk-It and CEO of Veteran's Club partnered to send supplies to western...
Louisville veteran-owned businesses partner to send supplies to western Kentucky
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
Body camera video shows babies pulled from bathtub after tornado
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts