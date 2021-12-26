FORECAST: Mild end to the weekend; Rain on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers Monday; better rain chance Tuesday & Wednesday

WARMTH: Near-record warmth possible on Monday; Current record 71°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s highs will be above-normal for this time of the year, however still cooler than yesterday. Highs climb into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon beneath cloudy skies.

We remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s. Scattered showers move into the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Monday’s forecast features scattered showers and thunderstorms along with wind gusts near 25 MPH. Despite the clouds and rain, near-record warmth is expected. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon; our current record is 71° (2008).

Rounds of rain continue to track through the area Monday night as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Multiple rounds of rain remain in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday. Some drier weather is expected to end next week.

