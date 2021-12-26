FORECAST: Rain and more record warmth ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers possible overnight

Record warmth tomorrow

Periods of rain and wind ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this evening as do rain chances for the late night period and into tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures stay mild and only cool to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warm and rainy weather expected Monday. We have a chance for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder during Monday morning. Winds will be gusty at times.

We may break a record high as we warm to the 70s. The current record is 71 in 2008.

Rounds of rain continue to track through the area Monday night as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Tuesday will be warm and rainy with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible.

More scattered showers expected for Wednesday, but a drier forecast for Thursday and the first half of Friday.

Above normal temperatures remain in the forecast all week.

