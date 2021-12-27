Support Local Businesses
Anderson Co. teacher donates car to candle factory survivor

A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.
A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mayfield candle factory survivor has a new car thanks to an Anderson County teacher.

Sharon Sutherland drove four hours to donate her car to Rebecca Marsala.

“I guess it started with the story of what happened, said Sutherland. “All the pictures I saw was just devastating.”

Marsala was trapped for five hours when the factory collapsed and spent several days recovering in the hospital.

“She literally called her adult daughter to say goodbye,” Sutherland said. “I can’t explain it, when he told me, I was like ‘Yes of course, this is who gets the car.’”

Sutherland dropped off the car, keys and title Sunday.

“We were both trying so hard not to bawl. So were both really holding on tightly to our emotions. She was...thrilled is not the right word, of course these people have been through so much, I think kind of shocked that this would happen. Grateful. She said her parents have been having to drive her everywhere because she has nothing.”

While Sutherland says she does not want praise for her kindness, she hopes it’s a life lesson we all learn.

“Some of the lessons we do the best in class aren’t the science, or the english, or the math. It’s the life things.”

She also made some holiday goodies for Graves County deputies.

