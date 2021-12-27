Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites announced for Louisville Metro

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone with a live Christmas tree in the Louisville Metro will soon be able to drop it off at one of three locations for recycling.

Starting Dec. 28, Metro Public Works said live Christmas trees can be dropped off at the East District Recycling Center at 595 N. Hubbards Lane, the Public Works Yard at 10500 Lower River Road and the Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue.

All trees need to have lights and ornaments removed before they are dropped off.

The Hubbards Lane location will also be able to provide mulch from recycled trees instantly that will be returned to residents for home usage. A container must be provided on-site to collect the mulch.

In addition, curbside pickup of Christmas trees will be provided within the Urban Services District after the holiday. Residents with city curbside waste pickup can place their live trees and greenery out on their regular collection day.

Christmas tree vendors who would like to recycle their unsold trees can only do so on Dec. 28 at the Hubbards Lane location.

Drop-off times are listed below:

  • Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays) from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29
  • All locations will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31
  • Locations will be closed on Jan. 1 and Jan. 15
