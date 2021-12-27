Cincinnati police trying to identify child found in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for anyone who might know a child found Monday morning in North Avondale.

Police say the girl was found in the area of Victory Parkway and Asmann Avenue.

If you know who she is, call the Cincinnati Police Department at (513) 765-1212.

