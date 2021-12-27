Support Local Businesses
Cincinnati police trying to identify child found in North Avondale

Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann...
Cincinnati police are trying to identify this child who was found at Victory Parkway and Asmann Avenue.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for anyone who might know a child found Monday morning in North Avondale.

Police say the girl was found in the area of Victory Parkway and Asmann Avenue.

If you know who she is, call the Cincinnati Police Department at (513) 765-1212.

