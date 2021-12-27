Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
Businesses walked away with billions in funding, however, some of those businesses are not real.
PPP Loan Scams: 900 open criminal investigations, 100 arrested so far
In Fern Creek, several families were left without homes after a fire broke out at an apartment...
Fern Creek families displaced on Christmas Eve after apartment complex fire
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on one-million-dollar cash bond

Latest News

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping