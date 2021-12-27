Flight cancelations continue during holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Growing COVID cases continue to cause havoc for holiday travelers. 1,100 flights were canceled Monday across the U.S., including nine out of Louisville.

Passengers who spoke with WAVE 3 News said they are missing work, and in one case, maybe missing an international wedding.

As throngs of people check in for their after-Christmas flights at Muhammad Ali International Airport, many are finding their flights cancelled.

“30 minutes before the flight we see that it’s canceled, didn’t receive an email, no text message, no sort of notification,” Teka Jarmon said.

After getting to the airport two hours early for her flight to Ghana, Jarmon spent another hour in line trying to figure out how she was going to make it to her friend’s wedding after her connection through Detroit was canceled.

“They put me on a flight for tomorrow, and I found a flight for later today for Ghana, I mean Detroit,” Jarmon said.

She’s feeling the pressure like thousands of others across the country as COVID infections ground flight crews.

An airline industry trade group asked the CDC before Christmas to cut quarantine time in half: from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated airline workers who become infected to try and limit cancellations.

So far, that has not happened. Which means grounded crews won’t be able to fly again until after the new year.

“I’m in the wedding, and I needed to get measured and all that stuff, so hopefully if I’ll get this flight, I’ll actually get there earlier than expected,” Jarmon said.

Just on Monday, half the flights to Detroit, a flight to Dallas and 30 percent of Spirit’s flights were canceled out of Louisville, putting more strain on some of the busiest air travel days since COVID began.

“I need to get there on time, so I can be in the wedding, and my friend doesn’t hate me,” Jarmon said.

The airline trade group said the CDC has already loosened quarantine guidelines for healthcare and public sector workers.

It may be too late though for the CDC to help get more flight crews up in the air in time for holiday travel.

