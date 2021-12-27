Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rainy, windy, & warm start to the last week of 2021

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Widespread rain Tuesday & Wednesday
  • WARMTH: Near-record warmth possible today; Current record 71° from 2008
  • 2022: Active weather pattern to start the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a cloudy and warm afternoon with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. We could break a record high for this date of 71° (2008). Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will help to drive temperatures upward.

We remain cloudy with showers becoming more widespread after midnight.

Temperatures slide into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be warm and rainy with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts near 25 mph are possible.

Rain continues to fall Tuesday night as temperatures hover in the 50s.

Rain sticks around on Wednesday before we see drier conditions to end the workweek.

More active weather is expected Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for both storms and snow in the forecast.

