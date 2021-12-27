FORECAST: Warm, windy today; widespread returns overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Widespread rain Tuesday & Wednesday

WARMTH: Near-record warmth possible today; Current record 71° from 2008

2022: Active weather pattern to start the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After morning showers, we’ll see cloudy and drier conditions this afternoon; areas of light rain and drizzle are possible. Wind gusts near 25 MPH remain are expected, as we warm into the 60s and low 70s. Our current record high is 71° from 2008.

We remain cloudy with occasional showers tonight. Temperatures slide into the 40s by early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warm and rainy with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible. The rain sticks around Tuesday night as temperatures struggle to fall. Lows only reach the 50s by Wednesday morning.

Rain sticks around on Wednesday before we see drier conditions to end the workweek. More active weather is expected Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for rain and snow in the forecast.

