Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. man leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing car into creek

Christopher Carrico
Christopher Carrico(Boyle County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a high speed chase through several counties.

Boyle County deputies said they tried to pull Christopher Carrico over for speeding. They said he drove off, leading them on a chase at times reaching over 100 miles an hour.

Deputies said he was taken into custody after crashing his car into a creek.

Carrico faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested

Latest News

“No matter what, the 11th year of this Mayor’s term has been the deadliest in city history,”...
Mayor provides homicide rate information months after exchange with Metro Council
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger
WAVE 3 News: Monday evening, Dec. 27, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday evening, Dec. 27, 2021
As of Monday, the total number of people killed in the city reached an all-time high of 184.
Mayor provides homicide rate information months after exchange with Metro Council
Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a...
Pandemic concerns lead to long lines for post-Christmas COVID testing