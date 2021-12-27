Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.(Louisiana State Police)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Feliciana, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child who was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.

According to LSP, the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth is a two-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 24″ - 30″ tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen. Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Louisiana State Police says, Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a 35-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested

Latest News

The person was involved in an overnight burglary at Highland Hardwood Flooring at 3259 South...
Officials seeking information on suspect involved in Louisville flooring store burglary
Beshear held his weekly briefing on Monday discussing the state’s response to the tornado and...
BESHEAR: Death toll from tornados now 77
An airline trade group has asked the CDC to relax isolation guidelines for employees with...
Flight cancelations continue during holiday rush
Anyone with a live Christmas tree in the Louisville Metro will soon be able to drop it off at...
Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites announced for Louisville Metro
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter