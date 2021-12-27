Officials seeking information on suspect involved in Louisville flooring store burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera allegedly involved in a November burglary at a flooring store near the Fairgrounds.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Facebook page, the person was involved in an overnight burglary at Highland Hardwood Flooring at 3259 South Floyd Street on Nov. 2.

Surveillance footage from the business shows pictures of an alleged male suspect near the business the night the store was broken into.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

