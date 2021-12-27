Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pandemic concerns lead to long lines for post-Christmas COVID testing

Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a...
Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a post-Christmas rush for COVID testing.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a post-Christmas rush for COVID testing.

Dozens of cars lined up Monday morning at the Bluewater Diagnostics drive-thru testing site off of Watterson Trail.

“We have enough staff but there’s a lot of individuals that need to get tested especially, I guess with the holidays, and being in close quarters with family members and things like that,” Bluewater Diagnostics Ambulatory Services Director Erin Elder said. “If they were possibly in contact with somebody that might have some symptoms, or family members that were positive, so they’re getting screened for that. And individuals not knowing what happened during the holidays, a lot of individuals we’ve screened, are doing it for screening just to be safe.”

Gary Williams drove his wife in for testing after she didn’t feeling well after Christmas.

“We know even with the vaccines you can still get the virus,” Williams said. “Hopefully the symptoms won’t be as bad. But we want to get her tested.”

Others in line lamented another holiday disrupted by COVID.

“We couldn’t get together Christmas,” Therese Flood said. “I have an immunocompromised grandbaby living with me. And my son’s in New York, he was supposed to come home for Christmas but he got COVID. So he couldn’t come home.”

It is still too soon to know the true holiday impact of COVID. UofL is bracing for a surge of hospitalizations that could materialize in the next 2 weeks.

“And that’s concerning because we’re seeing a number of positive tests, we’re also seeing a high number of tests,” Dr. Jason Smith, UofL Health Chief Medical Officer said.  “And those are things that we saw previously.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Arrest made after 2 killed in shooting inside Preston Highway restaurant
An LMPD officer saw Tyshaunn Davis, 38, pull out a gun and begin shooting into a corner store...
LMPD officer witnesses man shooting up corner store; suspect arrested

Latest News

Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19
More than 3,500 flights had to be canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Omicron brings element of uncertainty to Louisville air travel
More than 3,500 flights had to be canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Omicron brings element of uncertainty to Louisville air travel