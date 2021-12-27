Support Local Businesses
Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door

(Live 5/File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a child neglect case.

They say there were called to a crash early Sunday morning at Coventry Court and Fuquay Road.

Officers say a car ran off the road and hit an embankment.

They say the driver had injuries to both ankles.

Police say the driver admitted to taking prescription medication and must have been “sleep driving.”

They say she told officers she had three children staying with her at a nearby hotel.

Police say she could remember the name of the hotel, but they tracked it down to the Comfort Inn on East Walnut Street.

Officers say they found the room with the lock flipped, preventing the door from closing all the way.

They say a three-month-old, and a four and five-year-old were found alone.

The children were released to family. The driver was taken to the hospital.

We plan to update the story once the woman is booked in jail and formally charged.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

