14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.(Shively Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Shively the week before Christmas was found in Texas around midnight on Dec. 28.

Kerry Brooks was found in Austin, Texas by an officer following several days of searching by law enforcement, his family, and members of the community. An investigation into how Brooks ended up in Texas is underway, Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said.

“There is a lot of interest in this case and what may have occurred with Kerry while he was missing,” Allen said. “There is an investigation as to how Kerry made it to Austin and who may have helped him get there. It is likely that criminal charges will be sought in this case.”

There was no word on who might be charged in connection with Brooks’ disappearance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

