Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD searching for missing stolen cruiser
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
San Antonio Police Chief Wiliam McManus gave an update Tuesday in the case of Lina Khil, a...
Amber alert update: Police following leads
Healthy ways to keep kids busy over breaks
Healthy ways to keep kids busy over break