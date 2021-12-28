Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Akron baby accidentally shot, but not taken to hospital until 2 days later

Nathain Rematt
Nathain Rematt(Akron Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby suffered a gunshot wound after their mother’s boyfriend accidentally discharged his handgun, Akron Police confirmed, but wasn’t taken to the hospital until two days later.

Capt. David Laughlin said patrol officers were sent to Akron Children’s Hospital on Dec. 24 for a 1-year-old child brought in by the mother after suffering the gunshot wound.

That wound was not life-threatening, according to Laughlin.

The investigation revealed that the incident happened two days prior around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Laughlin said.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother accidentally discharged his handgun and shot himself in the hand before the bullet struck the child in the side, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin stated it is unclear at this time why the mother did not immediately seek medical treatment for the child.

Children’s Services were given emergency custody of the child and their sibling, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin confirmed 29-year-old Nathain Rematt of Cleveland was arrested and charged with the following:

  • felonious assault
  • negligent assault
  • receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • discharging firearms

Rematt was booked into Summit County Jail.

Nathain Rematt
Nathain Rematt(Akron Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Tuesday Evening, Dec. 28, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday Evening, Dec. 28, 2021
LMPD did not cite the teenage driver.
Ballard softball facility boarded up following crash
Almost identical in symptoms, doctors say the only way to accurately tell the difference...
COVID and flu share similar symptoms, health experts urge testing
Seventy-year-old Jacqueline Houston and her 15-year-old granddaughter Makalyn Hill were killed...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash
According to Kentucky State Police, Jacqueline Houston and her granddaughter Makalyn Hill were...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash