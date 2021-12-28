Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Bowling Green VFW gives car to tornado survivor vet, collects supplies for others

Local VFW gives car to vet
Local VFW gives car to vet(Lauren McCally)
By Kelly Dean and Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A veteran who lost everything in the tornado now at least has a car again thanks to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 in Bowling Green.

Chief Billy Burgett, a warrant officer for the CW3 Kentucky national Guard, received the keys to the car Tuesday morning at the organization’s building off of KY-185. The car was donated to the VFW by another group in the state.

For Burgett, getting the car meant a lot, especially after seeing the destruction caused by the tornadoes on December 11.

“Waking up the morning after the tornado and seeing everything destroyed,” he said. “My whole heart sunk, sunk down-- real deep, and getting a call that someone out there is willing to give me a car to help me out and get me back on my feet. It was just overwhelming.”

Burgett also took the time to thank the VFW and Glenn Skaggs for thinking of him.

“I just like to thank the VFW for reaching out to other people and finding the vehicle they could donate to me,” he said.

The local VFW in Bowling Green is also serving as a tornado relief supply site. Veterans with the VFW say they have received numerous donations from people and organizations from all over the country. Anyone who was impacted by the tornado can stop by their post and pick up supplies such as food, water, diapers, baby food and other items.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are overwhelmed with water and all that right now and trying to store all this stuff. If people want to donate really, it’s best to do a cash or gift card contribution. You can do it through the VFW tornado relief. It goes through our State Department. So we know how everything’s handled, tracked and taken care of,” said Glenn Skaggs, Commander VFW Post 1298 in Bowling Green.

The VFW is comprised of combat veterans with almost 14,000 members and 86 posts scattered across the state.

“This is a perfect example of how we serve our community. We’re just not a bunch of old guys sitting around the table here telling war stories. We get out. We do things. We want to see our communities grow. We want to see them better. And so when there’s a need, we’re going to fill it,” said Edwin Vincent, State Commander for Department of Kentucky VFW.

Another VFW in Maine donated a portable trailer to give to a veteran who is homeless now because of the tornado.

Bowling Green’s VFW Post is located at 1965 KY-185.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Tuesday Evening, Dec. 28, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday Evening, Dec. 28, 2021
LMPD did not cite the teenage driver.
Ballard softball facility boarded up following crash
Almost identical in symptoms, doctors say the only way to accurately tell the difference...
COVID and flu share similar symptoms, health experts urge testing
Seventy-year-old Jacqueline Houston and her 15-year-old granddaughter Makalyn Hill were killed...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash
According to Kentucky State Police, Jacqueline Houston and her granddaughter Makalyn Hill were...
Family remembers grandmother, teen killed in Nelson County crash