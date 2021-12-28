Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

COVID and flu share similar symptoms, health experts urge testing

“If a person thinks they’ve been exposed, then they need to be tested,” Burns said.
“If a person thinks they’ve been exposed, then they need to be tested,” Burns said.(WBAY Staff)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost identical in symptoms, doctors say the only way to accurately tell the difference between COVID and influenza is to get tested.

“For the most part, people who are having influenza seem to have higher fevers,” Dr. Mary Rademaker, Executive Medical Director for Norton Immediate Care Centers said. “But to try and say there’s a hard and fast rule, I don’t think we can make one.”

Pages on the CDC website list similarities between COVID and the flu. Shared symptoms include fever, chills, muscle pain, a runny nose, cough and sore throat.

Both can also produce shortness of breath and fatigue, as well as headaches, vomiting and diarrhea. Both can also affect your sense of taste or smell, though that is much more likely to happen with COVID.

“So it’s very difficult to tell the difference between the symptoms,” Dr. Mark Burns, UofL Infectious Disease Specialist said.  “And especially now we have an extremely contagious disease variant like omicron. I just recommend to anybody, if there’s any doubt get tested.”

Burns said there are specific times when testing is important.

“If a person thinks they’ve been exposed, then they need to be tested,” Burns said. “If a person starts having symptoms, and again you can’t really tell, it’s very difficult to tell the difference. At that point I recommend getting tested.”

There is a consistent difference between the two respiratory ailments and it is the speed in which symptoms can appear.

According to the CDC, the flu comes on much more quickly, symptoms appear just one to four days after infection.

However, with COVID, the timing of symptoms can be less predictable, ranging from two days from time of infection to 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Cellphone video was shared to WAVE 3 News of a car speeding and hitting a ramp before slamming...
Police investigating after car crashes through Ballard HS softball facility
An LMPD cruiser was stolen from the first division parking lot on Monday
LMPD continue search for missing stolen cruiser
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

Latest News

Plywood covers the holes created after a car crashed through Sunday night
Ballard softball facility boarded up following crash
Larry Demery
Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded
Thomas Embry, 22, has been charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first...
Shepherdsville man indicted by grand jury with murder of 2-month-old son
Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot
Hundreds of JCPS staff sign up to receive their booster shot