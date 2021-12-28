FORECAST: Rainy, windy, and warm

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Widespread rain today & portions of Wednesday

WIND: Gusts near 30 MPH today

2022: Active weather pattern to start the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain track throughout the region today as we warm into the 60s. The wind will once again gust to near 25 MPH.

Widespread rain is expected this evening before the showers move out early tomorrow morning. Temperatures continue to rise through the 60s tonight before falling into the 50s as the cold front moves through tomorrow morning.

After the rain moves out early tomorrow morning, cloudy skies remain through midday. Temperatures climb into the low 60s tomorrow during that drier time. Additional showers return during the afternoon. Wednesday’s second batch of rain continues to march through the area tomorrow evening. Eventually, we dry out early Thursday morning as temperatures slide into the 40s

Thursday and most of Friday look dry. By the time the ball drops on New Year’s Eve rain will move into the region before a stormy Saturday. A few stronger storms are possible on Saturday, but the bulk of that threat looks to fall just south of our area for now. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Another system moving through on Sunday will bring a rain to snow chance as cold air take

